Swiss National Bank Purchases 687,380 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Marvell Technology worth $190,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after acquiring an additional 482,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.15. 22,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,888,057. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

