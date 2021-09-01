Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,379,556 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,018 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of EOG Resources worth $198,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

EOG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.35. 8,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

