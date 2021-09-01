Swiss National Bank Sells 1,925 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Ecolab worth $215,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,367. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.54 and a 200-day moving average of $216.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

