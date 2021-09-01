Swiss National Bank Sells 2,222,325 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,263,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,222,325 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Newmont worth $206,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 102,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 931.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $57.78. 63,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,581,254. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

