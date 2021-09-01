Swiss National Bank Sells 4,875 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $288,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX stock opened at $249.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.47. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $278,429 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

