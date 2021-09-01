Swiss National Bank Sells 552,400 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,285,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 552,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Dominion Energy worth $241,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.14. 14,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

