Switcheo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $408,062.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $28.69 million and approximately $408,062.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Switcheo

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,630,259,285 coins and its circulating supply is 1,564,496,864 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

