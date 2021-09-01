Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,230 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Synaptics worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $86,919,000. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $20,639,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 92.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,429,000 after acquiring an additional 114,901 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $17,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.69.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $880,920. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $189.78 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $190.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.06 and its 200-day moving average is $142.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

