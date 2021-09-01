Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.