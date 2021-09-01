Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in August

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,490,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 29th total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. 317,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

