Synchrony Financial to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.