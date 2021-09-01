Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys stock opened at $332.24 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $335.01. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

