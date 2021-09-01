Syntropy Trading 33.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $205.67 million and $2.08 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Syntropy

NOIA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

