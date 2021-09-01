Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 234,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,005,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,190,085.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,894 shares of company stock valued at $416,928. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Sypris Solutions worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

