Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Sysco by 529.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $58,630,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 66,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,158. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.