Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,040 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $24,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.05. 30,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.