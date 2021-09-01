Syscoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.21 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. Syscoin has a market cap of $149.25 million and $3.21 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.03 or 0.00372654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000782 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 122.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 618,260,303 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

