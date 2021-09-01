TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.47. 287,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 125,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAAT Global Alternatives in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get TAAT Global Alternatives alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

About TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.