Tap Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $510,373.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00131084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00849160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

