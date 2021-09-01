Tardimed Sciences Llc Sells 150,500 Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 150,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $138,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $92,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 50,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $45,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 75,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 146,465 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $186,010.55.

On Thursday, June 10th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 185,229 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $233,388.54.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 305,540 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $394,146.60.

NASDAQ TMBR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. 779,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,816. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a negative net margin of 139.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMBR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 1,046.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 997,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 910,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 464.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 134,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $145,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $84,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

