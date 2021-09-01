Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.3% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.56. The company had a trading volume of 150,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.05. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

