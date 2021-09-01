Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Trading 0.9% Higher

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.24. 101,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 519,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$635.87 million and a P/E ratio of 67.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

