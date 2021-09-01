TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 671,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TAT Technologies stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.60. TAT Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TAT Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

