TBH Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.5% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.38. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

