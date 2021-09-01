TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,002 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for about 2.6% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.09% of TC Energy worth $42,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 92.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 739,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,035. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

