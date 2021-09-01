Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,537 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

