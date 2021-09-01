Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Alleghany worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 186.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany stock opened at $676.69 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $486.49 and a one year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $671.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $670.58. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.