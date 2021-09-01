Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paychex were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.01. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.10 and a 1 year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.