Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.13 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

APD stock opened at $269.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

