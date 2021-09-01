Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $748,712,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after acquiring an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 105.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 225,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,871,000 after acquiring an additional 115,440 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $516.89 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $501.85 and its 200-day moving average is $434.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

In related news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

