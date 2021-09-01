Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 191.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,146,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UHS stock opened at $155.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

