Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,722 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twilio were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 33.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 49.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,951.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $356.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.28. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

