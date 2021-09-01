Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 46,843 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,843 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $359,110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after acquiring an additional 741,927 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $107,047,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after acquiring an additional 220,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.47.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.40. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.