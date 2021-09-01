Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,051 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equinix were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $843.45 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $848.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $819.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $747.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,707 shares of company stock worth $14,174,782. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

