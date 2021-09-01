Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 83,750 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 83,750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 375,400 shares of company stock worth $28,014,820. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.