Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.11% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.65.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$28.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.48. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$14.64 and a 52-week high of C$32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$15.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

