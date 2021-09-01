Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.11% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.65.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$28.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.48. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$14.64 and a 52-week high of C$32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$15.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

