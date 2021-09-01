Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend by 79.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 388.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

