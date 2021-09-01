Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Trading Down 0.2%

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$53.76 and last traded at C$53.78. Approximately 10,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 25,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.90.

TCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tecsys to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tecsys from C$49.30 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$780.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.76.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$32.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.7400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

