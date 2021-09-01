Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 347.3% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after buying an additional 3,773,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after buying an additional 608,158 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Telefónica by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 311,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,644,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 177,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the second quarter worth approximately $8,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

