TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.82.

Several research firms have commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get TELUS alerts:

TSE:T opened at C$29.07 on Wednesday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$22.50 and a twelve month high of C$29.39. The company has a market cap of C$37.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.97.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 131.96%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.