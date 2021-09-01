Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:TNYA) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 8th

Tenaya Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TNYA) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Tenaya Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Tenaya Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

TNYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TNYA opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

