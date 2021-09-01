Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Gap Up to $20.25

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.25, but opened at $20.96. Tenaya Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 233 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

