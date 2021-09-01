Terracoin (TRC) Tops One Day Volume of $73.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $647,877.75 and approximately $73.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,403.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $642.67 or 0.01355748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00378013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00357226 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00042757 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003039 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

