TerraCredit 1-Day Volume Hits $56,463.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a market cap of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

