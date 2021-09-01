Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post $53.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.90 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $47.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $210.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $214.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $226.14 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $241.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRNO opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

