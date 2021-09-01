Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lifted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,209,977 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $733.82. 676,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,896,705. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $726.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $681.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

