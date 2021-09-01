Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 111.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.03. 677,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.78. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

