Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.59. The company had a trading volume of 582,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,231. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $255.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

