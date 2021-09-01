Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,895 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,595 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

NYSE ANET traded down $5.56 on Wednesday, hitting $363.97. 17,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,015. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.57 and a 200-day moving average of $335.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $2,124,742.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,688.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,850 shares of company stock worth $63,258,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

