Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 42,883 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. 12,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,832. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -669.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

